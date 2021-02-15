Illinois Prairie District Public Library is conducting a survey to better understand the needs of the Woodford County residents it serves. The survey is part of a larger strategic planning process that includes input from library staff, the library’s Board of Trustees, and the community to develop goals and objectives for the district and help plan for future improvements to library facilities and services.
“We want to hear from people in our community, no matter what branch they use, or even if they don’t use the library at all! Even if you do not have a library card or have not visited the library recently, your responses are important for future planning purposes,” says IPDPL Director Joel Shoemaker.
The survey is available through March 8 and can be completed by visiting https://bit.ly/IPDPL-Survey. The survey may be completed from anywhere with an internet connection, including the free-use computers available at every IPDPL branch. A print copy of the survey is available upon request by contacting the library at (309) 921-5074 to make arrangements for pick-up.
Questions are mostly multiple choice, although there are several opportunities for the public to leave detailed comments. Questions evaluate the type and frequency of library usage, the variety of programs and services currently available, and which programs and services might be added, continued, or deleted in the future. There is also a question regarding a possible future relocation of the Metamora branch. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete. All survey question responses will be kept anonymous and separate from any identifying information. Anyone who completes the survey has the option of volunteering for future input via interviews or focus groups, which will be conducted via video conferencing or in person, depending upon COVID-19 protocols at that time. Those who complete the survey can also opt into a drawing for one of several $10 and $25 Visa gift cards that will be given away once the survey period concludes.
Once all survey results have been tabulated, a new strategic plan will be developed. A summary survey report will be used to plan future facility improvements, plan programs and services, and make decisions regarding collection development. A copy of the survey report will be available later this year on the library’s website at www.ipdpl.org.
“We really want folks to take the survey. We want to hear from our community to learn what they value about the library and what they would like to see from us in the future,” says Mr. Shoemaker.
