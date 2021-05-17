Lauren Schmillen, of Metamora, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 8. Schmillen graduated with a Bachelor of Science - B.S. Degree in Marine Science-Biology.
The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,781 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT's Board of Trustees, the deans of UT's four colleges and student challenge speakers. Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.
The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University serves approximately 10,000 students from 50 states and most of the world's 195 countries.
