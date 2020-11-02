The Eureka Public Library will join over a thousand libraries around the world during International Games Week as they transform their libraries with play. Like many other libraries across the country and around the world, Eureka Public Library will offer special gaming activities suitable for the whole family.
At the Eureka Public Library, during the week of November 8 – 14 patrons can access family-friendly print and play games, fill out a board game bracket to win a prize pack, and more!
International Games Week is an international initiative supported by the American Library Association, the Australian Library and Information Association, Nordic Game Week, Finnish Game Week and L’Associazione Italiana Biblioteche. For more information on International Games Week please visit the Games in Libraries blog http://games.ala.org. For more information on the activities at Eureka Public Library, go to eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Dream – Build – Create virtual program with Eureka Public Library
The Eureka Public Library is thrilled to participate with American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the STAR Library Network (STAR Net) and its Project BUILD engineering program in an exciting virtual engineering experience in November called “Dream – Build – Create”. This experience is an introduction to engineers and engineering for people of all ages, especially families and children. This inspirational program will offer EPLD patrons a free film screening of the award-winning documentary “Dream Big: Engineering Our World”, produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films in partnership with ASCE. The ASCE Foundation is supporting the free screenings taking place on November 10, 14, 17 and 24. The Dream Big film will be available in English, Spanish and Closed-Captioning. Library patrons will travel the world to see engineering in action, from the Great Wall of China, to solar car races in Australia, and underwater robots in the USA. Dream Big is a great way to introduce kids to engineering, with Eureka Public Library staff member Gennifer King calling the film “one of the best educational documentaries in recent memory, it’s absolutely incredible and inspiring to people from all walks of life”.
In addition to the film, ASCE is organizing several virtual panels in November where patrons can join live conversations with Dream Teams of young, diverse engineers who will answer questions, share their personal stories and what inspires them to make a positive difference in the world. Dream Teams will include Cities of the Future, Women in Engineering, Black Engineers, and even a Spanish-language Dream Team. For more information on the virtual Dream – Build – Create event, including the links and passwords to view the film and the Dream Team schedule, please visit eurekapl.org.
