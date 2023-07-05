The arrival of spring brings a renewed interest in gardening, but many first-time gardeners may be unsure where to start. University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners (EMG) from Fulton, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell counties share their love and knowledge of horticulture by hosting plant sales in the community. Two annual plant sales are EMG Susan McCabe’s St. Jude fundraiser sale in Pekin and Peoria EMG sale at Metro Centre in Peoria.
Susan leads a team of EMGs to hold this plant sale every spring in Pekin. This year’s event had 2,000 plants available and raised over $7,000 with all proceeds donated to St. Jude’s Children Hospital and Midwest Food Bank. Prospective buyers were able to browse a large selection of plants labeled with growing requirements and also to seek advice from Extension Master Gardeners.
“We were able to answer a wide variety of gardening questions; everything from which plants grow in shade to why my tulips might not be coming back,” Susan said. “We also encouraged people to try new things and include some native plants to support pollinators.”
Leftover plants were donated to a new native plants demonstration garden being installed at Fulton County Farm Bureau in Lewistown.
In addition to organizing the plant sale, Susan also maintains seven public gardens in Pekin. Joining Susan in the plant sale project are EMGs Jennifer Bass, Roberta Whipple, Margie Finn, Cathy Endress, Tracey Greenwood and Fran Stroemer.
A Master Gardener plant sale is also hosted in Peoria every year at the Metro Centre. EMG Karla Kane reported a very large crew of volunteers who worked together to do everything from start seeds all the way through the process of cleaning up after the event.
“There were many stages to this project with lots of contributions. No matter how big or small they may seem, they all make this project come together so seamlessly,” Karla wrote. The weather, wide variety of plants and wonderful people made the event a success.
Both plant sales aim to offer buyers plants that have successfully been grown locally, and the expert advice from Master Gardeners to encourage more gardening.
Year-round, Master Gardeners are available to assist with all of your horticulture related questions thanks to the Gardening Helpline. You can send an email to uiemg-peoria@illinois.edu that includes your question, location and, if able, photos of the plant or situation you are asking about. Include your name, contact information and if you prefer to be contacted by phone or email.
