Eureka College is extending its Uniquely Eureka Promise to 14 local schools to give students in financial need an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree tuition-free.
The Uniquely Eureka Promise is a promise to assist students in a financial need who have proven themselves academically successful. The program began in 2018 by providing in-state community college transfer students financial relief, and allowed them to stay focused on their academic achievements without having to bear financing a full-time tuition charge.
Last year, it extended the opportunity to students from three local high schools – Eureka High School, East Peoria Community High School and Washington Community High School, as well as a few out-of-state schools.
Now, Eureka College is expanding the Uniquely Eureka Promise to the following schools: Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School, Dunlap High School, El Paso-Gridley High School, Fieldcrest High School, Flanagan-Cornell, Illinois Valley Central High School, Limestone High School, Metamora High School, Morton High School, Olympia High School, Pekin Community High School, Roanoke-Benson High School, Tremont High School and Washburn High School.
All graduates from these schools who meet the requirements are eligible to apply as a part of Eureka’s growing Uniquely Eureka Promise Program.
Eligibility requirements for the students from these schools are as follows: a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher; current residency in the state of Illinois and U.S. citizenship for at least a year; eligible to receive State of Illinois MAP grant and Federal Pell grant, as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and have a FAFSA EFC of 1,000 or less; enrollment at Eureka College in a minimum of 15 credit hours per semester; acceptance and use of all federal and state grants each year of the program before Eureka College makes up the difference for tuition cost; and a commitment to volunteer 40 hours with the college over the course of four school years.
Applicants must also meet all deadline dates. To be eligible for the fall semester, admission applications must be submitted by July 1. To be eligible for the spring semester, admission applications must be submitted by December 1.
For more information, contact the Eureka College Admissions Office at admissions@eureka.edu or 1-888-438-7352.
