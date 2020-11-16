Library Holiday Hours
The Eureka Public Library will be closing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 and will remain closed November 26-28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 30. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
Zoom Program with Vance Crowe
Eureka Public Library will be hosting a Zoom presentation entitled “A Global Podcast” with Eureka native Vance Crowe on November 30. He has interviewed nearly 200 people on "The Vance Crowe Podcast" where he has developed his interviewing skills into an art form. During this online talk, Crowe will talk about the lessons he learned growing up in this small town that gave him the skills and ability to engage with some of the most fascinating minds in the entire world.
The 45-minute talk will offer insight on how to engage with people from other walks of life and give Eureka residents a view on how their culture has uniquely prepared its children to thrive in the world and continue to cultivate what makes Eureka special. This free, virtual program will be held online via Zoom on Monday, November 30 at 7 p.m. Since the library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, registration is required by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25. All Zoom information will be emailed out to registered participants the morning of the presentation. Find more details and the registration link under the Program Calendar at eurekapl.org.
