Art program for middle schoolers
Kids ages 10 and up are invited to sign up for MS Art: Watercolors with Peoria Art Guild the library, located at 202. S Main, on Monday, June 19 from 10-11 a.m. Space is limited for this watercolor class for beginners. This program is made possible with a Community Arts Access Grant from the Sun Foundation. Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s library. Call the library at 309-467-2922 for more information.
U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the library from 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday, June 19. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org.
Program in a Bag for June
The library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the June bag will be a Diamond Painting Kit. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, June 22 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
DIY Jump Rope Day
Did you ever wonder how jump ropes are made? Miss Angela is planning a DIY Jump Rope Day with jump ropes, games, and prizes at Davenport Elementary on Thursday, June 22 from 1 – 3 p.m. The library will also have a jump rope maker and you can help make jump ropes!
Tie-Dye Friday
Tie-Dye Friday is back! The library will provide all the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended! No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 10 – 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23.
