Eureka Public Library to hold holiday hours Dec 19, 2019 The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be closed on the following days for the Christmas and New Year's holidays: December 24, 25, 26, 31; and January 1. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
