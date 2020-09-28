Map lovers and historians will be enthralled by the new book, “Woodford County, Illinois Combined Atlases: 1865, 1873, 1893, 1912, 1920”. The book is a gem of clearly rendered maps, tables, advertisements, farm sketches, indexes of farmers and businessmen, and insets of villages and towns. Published by the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society, the book is available for $125.
The Research Room at 112 N. Main St., Eureka, is available for walk-in purchases from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Information about the book is available by visiting the Facebook page at WoodfordCountyHistory/ or by calling Beth Miller at 309-275-8860 or Karen Fyke 309-360-6772.
The last book of this type was published by the Society in 1991 as the 4-in-1 Atlas. Melwyn Hallam, an inveterate researcher, recently found a plat map of the county from 1865, and the Society included this atlas in the new book.
