Kayla Hughes was named to Kettering University's spring 2023 dean's list. Hughes, of Germantown Hills, is majoring in Electrical Engineering.
The dean's list recognizes overall academic performance based on the student's term grade point average (GPA). To be eligible, students must satisfy the following requirements: be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5, no grades below B, and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.
Hughes was among nearly 300 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List.
Learn more about Kettering University at kettering.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.