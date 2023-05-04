Kathrin Underwood of Goodfield, Illinois, is pursuing a B.A. in Biochemistry. Underwood was honored in the 2022-23 class of “Who's Who” at the University of Mississippi.
Underwood was in the company of 201 Ole Miss students who were recognized with the distinction during a ceremony on April 14 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
“Who's Who” is a respected honor program recognizing seniors who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
"I am extremely proud of this impressive group," said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. "As an institution, we're only as strong as our students. This prestigious honor allows us to recognize them for a job well done both in the classroom and in our community."
