Emily Cleveland receives Bernadine Whittington memorial scholarship

Bernadine A. Whittington was a life-long Metamora resident. She was active in her church, the community and raised four sons. Family was everything to Mrs. Whittington. She was a loving wife, incredible mom and wonderful grandmother and great grandmother.
In appreciation of the care that Mrs. Whittington received from the staff at Snyder Village Assisted Living in her later years, this scholarship is being provided by her family in her honor and memory. The scholarship amount of $1,000 is awarded for the fall semester to one student. The scholarship is for the benefit of Snyder Village employees, full time, part time, seasonal or PRN, who are currently nursing students and will be continuing classes in the fall at a community college, nursing college, college or university, or who will begin taking classes at such an institution in the fall and will be working toward a degree in nursing. Applicants for the scholarship are required to submit an essay which is used to select the winner.
This year’s scholarship recipient is Emily Cleveland, who currently works as a CNA in Snyder Village’s Health Center. Emily is also a student in her junior year at OSF School of Nursing. She has worked at Snyder Village for the past three years.
