Beginning August 10, the Eureka Public Library will host a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, “Rightfully Hers”, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. “Rightfully Hers” contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, women's voting rights before and after the amendment, and its impact today. Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman's right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today. This exhibit runs through Election Day.
Exhibit co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson states, "The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women, many remained unable to vote."
In conjunction with the exhibit, the Eureka Public Library plans to have a virtual tour available for patrons unable to visit the library in person, along with virtual presentations about the women's suffrage movement and the importance of voting, and more. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922, email to eurekaplstaff@gmail.com, or visit eurekapl.org.
“Rightfully Hers” is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal women’s suffrage. The exhibition is presented in part by the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.
