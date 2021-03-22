Illinois State Police District 8 will host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at 1265 Lourdes Rd., in Metamora, inside Bloodmobile.
To donate, please contact Kim Donahue at kim.donahue@illinois.gov or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 61159 to locate the drive.
Due to the COVID pandemic, all donors must have an appointment and wear a mask. All donors must be feeling healthy on the day of their donation. If they have tested positive for COVID, they must be symptom free for 28 days prior to donating.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental permission form (available online at www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Central Illinois Community Blood Center at (800)747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Feb. 3, 2021 are eligible to give at this drive.
