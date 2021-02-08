On Thursday, February 4, staff and residents at The Loft of Eureka had the opportunity to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In totality, 45 staff and 76 residents were vaccinated at the facility with Walgreens personnel administering the vaccines. It was a day that called for celebration as feelings of joy were shared amongst everyone. The team passed out t-shirts, refreshments, props for photo opportunities and more to make sure the magnitude of the day was felt by all.
“While the battle against COVID-19 is not over, it is a great feeling to be able to do our part to ensure that brighter days are ahead for our residents, our staff, and the entire world,” said Cory Row, Vice President of Business Development. “This has been a very long journey to get to this point in the vaccination process and we are grateful for all of those involved in making today possible. Words are simply not enough to share our deep appreciation and gratitude towards our staff for all of their efforts during these unprecedented times. We are very grateful for our residents and their understanding during all of the regulatory changes that have been difficult but necessary as we work towards a means to an end. Last but not least, we would also like to thank Walgreens for their coordination and administration of the vaccine.”
As difficult as the pandemic has been on everyone, it has been particularly challenging for those staff members, residents and resident families in long term care. In order to follow local and state guidelines, visitor restrictions were put in place many months ago. Additional communication tools were put in place at The Loft such as Facetime, Zoom, etc. but the hope is that with the completion of the second dose, everyone is one step closer to a reunion of residents and their loves ones.
“I am grateful for this vaccine and ready to visit with my family again. I’m ready for the world to open up again,” added Bob Jones, resident at The Loft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.