Megan Griffin, a member of the GFWC Illinois Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman’s Club, was chosen as this year’s 2019 Spark Plug.
The GFWC Illinois Spark Plug Award is an award presented to an active Federated Junior Clubwoman whose club efforts involve less than two years of service in their club. Juniors are judged on how they demonstrate their commitment to their club through participation, various project work, leadership, meeting attendance, service projects or events.
Megan became a member of Federation in September of 2018. During her first year in club, she was actively involved in a wide variety of projects. In 2019 Megan chaired two projects and participated in over five projects.
During the 2019 club year, Megan’s biggest undertaking was serving as the club’s raffle chairman for the Annual Breakfast with Santa. She updated the list of donors, composed the donation letter and mailed it to local businesses. Griffin made follow-up calls to businesses about their donation and made arrangements to pick up the donations that businesses committed to donating. She shopped for items to fill the baskets and put them together. Megan prepared items for the raffle. She set up, worked and cleaned up the raffle area. Thanks to her hard work the raffle brought in $585.00.
Megan has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the club through participation on various projects, even though she lives 90 miles away. She is very generous, caring and always ready with a smile - and it shows in her positive, easygoing attitude toward everything she does. Megan works full time as a Director of Internal Communication for the Illinois State Board of Education. She is a very dedicated club member and throws herself wholeheartedly into whatever task she takes on. The club is lucky to count her as their own. They are thrilled to have Megan as a member of the club and proudly name her their Spark Plug.
Griffin’s resume will now advance to the GFWC Illinois 17th/16th Junior District Convention. The GFWC Illinois Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman’s Club congratulates Megan and thanks her for the hard work and dedication she has given the club and wishes her the best at the district competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.