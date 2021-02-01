Illinois regulations require food establishments to have at least one Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) on staff. University of Illinois Extension offers the Food Protection Manager Certification course and examination, which is required every five years. University of Illinois Extension uses the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals examination, which is approved by the American National Standards Institute. Participants learn about basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.
The Certified Food Protection Manager course will meet on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom, and Wednesday, February 24 from 9-11:30 a.m. in person at the Woodford County Farm Bureau, 117 W. Center Street, Eureka, for the exam. Please bring a photo ID. Masks and social distancing will be required during the examination.
There is a program fee of $125 per person (all sessions). This fee is for the purchase of the book, examination and materials.
Space is limited, so enroll now. To register, contact the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or register online at go.illinois.edu/LMWevents. Find events by date of program.
