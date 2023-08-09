The Woodford County Master Showmanship Contest was held on July 26, 2023. This year, five 4-H exhibitors competed in the Master Showmanship contest for the privilege to compete at the Illinois State Fair. Each participant was scored according to their appearance, knowledge and showing ability with cattle, swine and sheep. Every participant received a cash prize from the Woodford County Farm Bureau.
Each contestant performed outstandingly. The talent in the ring was incredible. Ms. Jackie Schertz of El Paso and the Eastside Producers 4-H Club was the champion of the competition, exhibiting her remarkable abilities in the showing of each of the three species of animals. Jackie received cash, a traveling trophy and a banner. Ms. Schertz will go on to represent Woodford County at the Illinois State Fair on Friday, August 11.
Ms. Bayla Crouch of Eureka and the Eastside Producers 4-H Club was declared reserve champion.
