Take a step back in time and view a visual history of the Eureka Pumpkin Festival online with the Eureka Public Library. The festival, which was held between 1939 and 1961, regularly averaged at least 50,000 attendees from all over Illinois and the Midwest. In 1947, film star and Eureka College alumnus Ronald Reagan and Illinois Governor Dwight Green attended, drawing national attention.
The Eureka Public Library is excited to be hosting this online presentation with Librarian Cindy O’Neill. Join in on Zoom to view festival photos and learn more about Eureka’s past. This free presentation will be offered on Tuesday, October 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required before 5 p.m. on Monday, October 26, and Zoom information will be emailed to registered participants prior to the presentation. To learn more about the Eureka Pumpkin Festival before the presentation, be sure to read the latest Hometown History blog entry. For more details, the registration link, and the blog post, please visit eurekapl.org.
