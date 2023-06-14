The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association and University of Illinois Extension are hosting a two-day Advanced Drainage Design Workshop at Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois, on June 27-28, 2023.
The comprehensive drainage training will provide contractors with all the tools necessary to design & implement subsurface drainage practices. Each session includes interactive, hands-on activities. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or computer device. Full registration costs $90 and includes training materials, lunches, & breaks for both days. ILICA members receive a $50 discount. Industry vendors will also be present to discuss their products.
Topics covered:
- Introduction to LiDAR & QGIS/QGIS Print Layout
- SoilWeb for Google Earth/Google Earth for Design Display
- 3D Mapping in QGIS/Other Mapping Topics
- Principles of Subirrigation
- Combination Drainage/Subirrigation Systems
- Utilizing One-Call for Project Planning
- Drainage Layout with LiDAR & QGIS
- Illinois Drainage Tools User’s Manual
- Software-Based Pipe Grades & Sizing
- Online Drainage Design Tools
- ILICA Panel: Ask an Expert – Contractor Design Tips
For more information and to register, please visit illica.net/events or call Illinois LICA at (309) 932-1230.
