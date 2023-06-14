The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association and University of Illinois Extension are hosting a two-day Advanced Drainage Design Workshop at Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois, on June 27-28, 2023.

The comprehensive drainage training will provide contractors with all the tools necessary to design & implement subsurface drainage practices. Each session includes interactive, hands-on activities. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or computer device. Full registration costs $90 and includes training materials, lunches, & breaks for both days. ILICA members receive a $50 discount. Industry vendors will also be present to discuss their products.

Topics covered:

  • Introduction to LiDAR & QGIS/QGIS Print Layout
  • SoilWeb for Google Earth/Google Earth for Design Display
  • 3D Mapping in QGIS/Other Mapping Topics
  • Principles of Subirrigation
  • Combination Drainage/Subirrigation Systems
  • Utilizing One-Call for Project Planning
  • Drainage Layout with LiDAR & QGIS
  • Illinois Drainage Tools User’s Manual
  • Software-Based Pipe Grades & Sizing
  • Online Drainage Design Tools
  • ILICA Panel: Ask an Expert – Contractor Design Tips

For more information and to register, please visit illica.net/events or call Illinois LICA at (309) 932-1230.