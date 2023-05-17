Ray Hughes, a political science and history major from Eureka, was elected and will serve as Division 4 Senator to the college's Student Government Association (SGA) for the 2023-2024 academic year at Augustana College.
Hughes elected to Augustana College’s Student Government Association
