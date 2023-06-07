DIY LEGO Tables
Visit the Eureka Public Library’s children’s department for DIY LEGO Tables all day on Mondays, June 12, 26, & July 10. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
Mystery Book Club June meeting
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m., the theme is locked rooms and isolated island mysteries.
Deer Resistant Plants Master Gardener program
Keeping your beautiful garden safe from deer is as simple as choosing the right plants. U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will discuss some of the prettiest annuals, perennials, bulbs, and shrubs that deer don't eat. This free program will be held at the library on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Register before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org.
Art at the Bodega for Turtle Watercolor Ceramic Plate class
Art at the Bodega will be hosting a short series of classes at the library this summer. The first class will be painting Turtle Watercolor Ceramic Plates on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Sign up now to join them for this fun, easy and versatile ceramic project. Follow step-by-step instructions to make a beautiful Watercolor Sea Turtle piece. Art at the Bodega staff will be sharing some fun techniques to create all the details! The class is open to teen and adult patrons ages 13 and up with a cost of $40 per participant. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.
Forest Park Nature Center’s Voices from the Forest presentation
Forest Park Nature Center is back for this year’s Summer Reading Program to present Voices from the Forest. Wild animals use sound to send messages to one another. Learn about animal sounds and how to decode them. The naturalist will use activities, artifacts, and have a live animal encounter. This free program will be held at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion on Wednesday, June 14 from 1- 2 p.m.
Crafting program for middle schoolers
Kids in grades 5 – 8 are invited to sign up for a fun MS Crafting & Pizza Party program at the library on Thursday, June 15 from 12 – 2 p.m. Participants will make a space bounty hunter helmet using craft knives, hot glue guns, glue, duct tape, cardboard, and scissors for this complex project. Pizza will be served at 12 p.m. Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s library.
History of Eureka Lake presentation
In this program, EPLD’s resident historian Cindy O’Neill will explore why the city created the lake in 1941, improvements made to the property over the years, and recreational use of the lake and property. The presentation will also touch on the tragic drownings which led to swimming being prohibited and the Eureka Rescue Squad being created. The program will be presented both in-person and online via Zoom on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. To attend via Zoom, register online through the form on the library’s website.
