Retirement Open House for Ann Reeves
More than two decades after beginning her library career at Eureka Public Library, Library Director Ann Reeves is set to retire at the end of June. The EPLD Board of Trustees will be throwing a retirement open house in the library’s outdoor pavilion from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26. All community members are invited to attend to wish Reeves well and enjoy refreshments.
Reeves began working part-time in interlibrary loans at Eureka Public Library in 1998. She then worked as the circulation supervisor at Eureka College’s Melick Library. While at Melick, she began to work on her Master of Library and Information Science degree at Dominican University. In May 2007 Reeves returned to Eureka Public Library working on program coordination, interlibrary loans, marketing, and cataloging. She became the Assistant Director after earning her MLIS degree in December 2008 and was later named Library Director in December 2014.
The library has seen many positive changes during Reeves’ tenure. Chief among those changes was the addition of a handicapped-accessible elevator in 2017. In just six months, Reeves organized and completed an Elevate Reading campaign which raised over $80,000 to partly finance the installation of an elevator. This allowed full accessibility to the downstairs children’s library by residents and visitors unable to go up and down stairs.
Reeves will look back on her time at EPLD with fondness, stating, “For more than eight years I have had the distinct privilege of serving as the director of the Eureka Public Library. It has been a joy to work in such an outstanding community, to watch your families grow, and to support quality opportunities for lifelong learning and enjoyment. The Board of Directors, library staff, Friends of the Library, and volunteers all play such a huge role in the success of the library, and their dedication to the library is irreplaceable.”
Manga and crafting program for middle schoolers
Kids in grades 5 – 8 are invited to sign up for an awesome MS Manga & More program at the library on Monday, June 26 from 7-8 p.m. This will be a fun night focused on Japanese arts and crafts. Participants will chat about Anime and Manga, make fish kites and origami, and sample Japanese candy. Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s library.
Family Fun Day
Community members of all ages are invited to Family Fun Day, featuring a tractor show and petting zoo, in the back parking lot of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka on Thursday, June 29 from 2-4 p.m. There will be barrel rides, a play area, and more. Additionally, Kona Ice will be on-site selling shaved ice treats. This free, fun program is sponsored by the AC Home of Eureka. For more information.
Cindy O’Neill named new Library Director
The Eureka Public Library District Board of Trustees is delighted to announce the selection of Cindy O’Neill to serve as Library Director. O’Neill began her library career in 2012 as Eureka Public Library’s program and marketing coordinator. After she completed her master’s in library science degree in December of 2019, she became the Assistant Director.
“I am very honored to be selected as the next Eureka Public Library District Director. I love serving our community and am excited to take on new challenges as the Director. Retiring Director Ann Reeves has been a wonderful mentor to me and hopefully I will make as positive a mark on the library and the community during my tenure as she has,” stated O’Neill.
O’Neill has previously worked in the history/museum field, both in McLean and Jackson counties, and was the University of Illinois Extension County Director for Woodford County unit and then the combined Livingston-McLean-Woodford County unit.
“My previous careers have brought me back full circle to what I love most – books, history, and my hometown. Working at the Eureka Public Library, I see the intersection of those three things on a daily basis. I’m excited to have the library continue to provide the quality services our community relies on as well as seek out new opportunities to meet the community’s educational, informational, and recreational needs,” commented O’Neill.
