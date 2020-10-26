The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) and the Metamora Area Business Association (MABA) recently held their 12th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast at the Metamora Fields Golf Club. GHCC President Neal Beer along with MABA Board Member Keith Swartzentruber welcomed all in attendance.
Keynote Speaker for the event was Mike Weber of Germantown Hills. Mike was employed for 41 years at Country Financial with 31 of those years as an Agency Manager at five agencies throughout the region. Every year he achieved the highest status Country gives out to their agents, the All American Award. Mike likes to say he is just a pig farmer from Greene County, Illinois, but throughout his many years as an agency manager, and a lot of volunteer work (serving on the St. Mary’s School Board in Metamora, Heart of Illinois Fair Board for 25 years, and Board Member of the Children’s Hospital of Illinois) he honed a leadership style – helping others dream for those things in life they thought were impossible to achieve.
Mike’s message to the attendees at the Prayer Breakfast was titled, “What Will Matter is Not Your Success But Your Significance!” He quoted John C Maxwell, “You will never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of success is found in your daily routine.” Change is hard, change is uncomfortable, but necessary in order to grow from success to significance. There are always reasons for avoiding the more difficult pathway of life: lack of discipline, refusal to sacrifice, fear of failure, lack of clarity of purpose, or avoiding self-accountability in our lives. As Mike said,
“Remember, we are the ultimate judge and jury on ourselves and our life’s journey. What will matter is not your success, but your significance—your life’s body of work, the portrait you have painted, that illustrates the sum essence of all the people you have touched, the experiences you have lived, and your desired achievements along your journey through life.”
His summation was for all of us to live a life that matters. That doesn’t happen by accident, it’s a matter of choice. “When you are gone, and people are visiting your final resting place, make sure they know exactly what that dash between the two dates on your headstone represents. When you lay your head on the pillow at night, be tired but proud of the accomplishments of your life and content with your efforts. And if you wake up in the morning, I pray you can honestly say, ‘I would not have changed a thing.’ That’s a legacy which will be remembered and last forever.”
Also at this event, the 2020 GHCC Servant Leadership Award was given to Mike Hasselbusch of Germantown Hills. The award was presented by Becky Weber of Metamora, the 2019 recipient.
When the Chamber looks at nominations for the Servant Leadership Award, they look for the following credentials: Extraordinary involvement in community activities and values service to others; demonstrates qualities of compassion, inspiration, and a sense of good will; has had a meaningful impact on the community; focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the community.
Mike Hasselbusch fits all of these requirements, and then some. A member of the community for over 30 years, and a recently retired Engineer from Caterpillar, he has a passion for giving back to the community. Mike has demonstrated that many times over with his involvement in both Northminster Presbyterian Church, Great Oaks Community Church, and his biggest passion--the Dream Center of Peoria. At the DCP he has developed, implemented, and instructs Vocational Tech Programs on motorcycle and auto mechanics to students that attend their After-School Program with an emphasis on teaching them hands-on-skills to get them out of poverty, but more importantly, teaching them life skills to become independent thinkers. His passion for this program just flows from him that even in accepting this award, all he really wanted to share was his enthusiasm for the DCP Center, and invited everyone to check it out and get involved, as a true Servant Leader would do!
The MABA 2020 Distinguished Service Award was also presented at the Prayer Breakfast. MABA created this award looking for recipients with the following qualities: extraordinary involvement in community activities; demonstrates qualities of compassion, inspiration, and a sense of good will; demonstrates great service to business and organizations; has had a meaningful impact on the Metamora community; valued by their peers and community leaders. The 2020 award this year was given to Ann Cowling of Metamora.
A resident of Metamora her whole life, she has dedicated herself to the betterment of the community through service to its children, teaching physical education and art, and coaching many students over those years in track, softball and volleyball for St. Mary's, Metamora High School and Illinois, and has been a teacher for 42 years, with 37 of them at St. Mary’s Grade School. MATBO. In 2008 she was recognized as one of the top 25 Women in Leadership in Central
In her many years of coaching she has worked with athletes of all ages and ability levels, instilling in them that it is not their ability or winning that counts, but rather their hard work and commitment to themselves and their team. Passionate about her profession, she has helped mentor, motivate, empower and inspire generations of children to pursue their dreams. With her heart-warming smile, she states “Kids are my business. I just really love and enjoy kids. It inspires me to see them grow and mature into successful adults.”
Congratulations to both Mike Hasselbusch and Ann Cowling in receiving these awards!
The Prayer Breakfast was also enriched with awe-inspiring music! Rachel West Kramer shared her vocal talents with her rendition of God Bless America. Rachel was a 1990 Metamora graduate and a 1994 Bradley University Alumni. While working toward a degree in Vocal Performance at Bradley, Rachel was awarded the prestigious Presser Award for outstanding musicianship. Along with traveling throughout the United States and abroad with her family gospel music group, The Kramer’s, Rachel has recorded five solo recording projects. She has also performed in two separate events in Washington D.C. before two United States Presidents—President George W Bush and President Donald Trump.
Also special music was shared by the remainder of The Kramer’s family gospel music group--Scott, Rachel, and daughter Maria along with her husband Ben Wolfe. The Kramers have recently been nominated for “2020 New Artist of The Year” as part of The Singing News Fan Awards. They recently teamed up with StowTown Records and multi-award winning producer, Wayne Haun, for their latest album release entitled, “The Hope of All Tomorrows”. At the Prayer Breakfast they performed three songs from this new album: Water Walker, Be Christ, and The Hope of All Tomorrows. Their home base is Germantown Hills, but they travel throughout the United States and abroad sharing their music ministry and singing at upwards to 150 events per year! Check them out at https://www.thekramersmusic.com.
Also at this event, a School Recognition Award was given to the area schools for the unprecedented and ever-changing challenges they have had during this pandemic year of educating our children. Recognized at the event was Kevin Hodel of MTHS; Tim Damery of Metamora Grade School; Rich Koehler of St. Mary’s; Dan Mair of Germantown Hills District 69; and Daren Lowery of Riverview Grade School.
The Prayer Breakfast was a very inspirational and uplifting event rounded out by the Pledge of Allegiance led by U.S Representative Darin LaHood, and messages from Metamora Mayor Ken Maurer, and Germantown Hills Mayor Mike Hinrichsen. The Invocation was given by Pastor Charles Buegel of Christ Church, Germantown Hills, and the Benediction was delivered by Pastor Chase Hill of Great Oaks Community Church, Germantown Hills.
Thanks to all who attended and their help in making this annual Community Prayer Breakfast such a success.
