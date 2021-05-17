Get ready for Summer Reading with Tie-Dye Friday at Eureka Public Library
The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, wants to help patrons to get ready to color their world this summer with Tie-Dye Friday. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own t-shirt or another item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 1-3 p.m. on Friday, May 21 to make a colorful tie-dye creation. For more information, visit the library website eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Eureka Public Library to host A Snapshot of Mental Health First Aid
Join the Eureka Public Library over Zoom on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. for A Snapshot of Mental Health First Aid. This program will offer an overview of the most common mental health conditions (depression, anxiety, panic, trauma and psychosis) including how to recognize them and how to respond. Participants will also be given information on how to attend a full Mental Health First Aid class and become certified as a first aider. Registration for this free program is open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. For more information and the registration link, visit eurekapl.org.
Join Eureka Public Library for a live online program with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin, PhD, is one of the most accomplished and well-known adults with autism in the world. On Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m., Dr. Grandin will address the real issues of autism that parents, teachers and individuals on the spectrum face every day. In her talk, “The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism and Asperger’s,” she will offer helpful do’s and don’ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and a great deal of research.
Registration is required for this live online event: visit http://bit.ly/39neep2.
In her numerous books and engaging lectures, Dr. Grandin discusses her journey to a better understanding of how her own brain works and the fascinating developments in neuroscience that help us begin to identify the biological factors that underlie conditions like autism. A scientist who values research with practical applications, Dr. Grandin applies cutting-edge scholarship to everyday life, revealing ways that people with autism can address the challenges they face while nurturing their talents and strengths.
For those who are curious to learn more, many of Dr. Grandin’s books are available through interlibrary loan.
This event is presented in partnership with Alpha Park Public Library, Ayer Public Library, Brimfield Public Library District, Chillicothe Public Library District, Eureka Public Library, Fondulac District Library, Henderson County Public Library District, Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Morrison and Mary Wiley Library, Morton Public Library, Peoria Public Library, and Tremont District Library.
“The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism and Asperger’s” will take place Thursday, May 27 at 6:00 p.m. Register for the Zoom link at http://bit.ly/39neep2. For more information, please visit eurekapl.org or call the Eureka Public Library at 309-467-2922.
