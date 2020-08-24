Despite the limitations of COVID-19, the Eureka College Theatre Department will continue to offer programming that allows the community to appreciate and interact with the bright young talent developing on campus.
On Wednesday, August 19, Eureka College Theatre released its plan for a 2020-2021 theatre season of virtual and modified events to protect the health, safety and well-being of the campus community.
Mainstage Series
Eureka’s faculty-directed productions are the hallmark of the College’s theatre program. This fall, EC professor Holly Rocke will direct a timely rendition of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s masterpiece, “The Visit”. The play will be available for streaming via Zoom on November 12-15.
In the spring, professor Marty Lynch will direct cherished playwright Finegan Kruckmeyer’s “The Boy at the Edge of Everything”. The play will either be available for streaming, or will be performed live in front of an audience at Pritchard Theatre while following necessary health and safety protocols, depending on CDC and State of Illinois guidance at the time.
Reader’s Theatre
The current climate has allowed Eureka College Theatre to take a fresh look at a classic form of performance. Eureka College Theatre will present a series of script readings from a wide variety of authors. With the freedom to read anything on the page, the department is committed to readings of plays that will be Eureka College Theatre premieres. Whether online or in person, audiences will enjoy a rich variety of plays by playwrights from around the world and across our long rich history.
Ten Minute Play Festival
Eureka College Theatre has a proud tradition of producing the plays of young Illinois authors. The 2019 Illinois High School 10-Minute Play Festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, but the department is thrilled to announce that it will be streaming staged readings of new plays by six young Illinois authors this fall. Then, in the spring, the 2020 Illinois High School 10-Minute Play Festival will follow, either in online or in-person.
