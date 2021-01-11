The Eureka Public Library will be hosting their first-ever Virtual Adult Spelling Bee on Thursday, January 28 at 7 p.m. This will be a fun, friendly competition to find out who is the best speller in the Eureka community. All participants must register in advance and the event will take place over Zoom. A minimum of six registered attendees are required for this program to take place. Online registration will be open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27 and no late registrations will be accepted. Find more information and the registration form on the library’s website at eurekapl.org.
Eureka Public Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Eureka Public Library will be closed Monday, January 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
