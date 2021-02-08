Program in a Bag for February
The Eureka Public Library is branching out with the Program in a Bag for February. This month the library is also adding in a Program in a Bag for teens! February’s adult craft will be a Take and Make Yarn Flower craft, and the teen craft will be a Take and Make Button Art kit. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. Both versions will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Tuesday, February 16 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.
Popular magazines now available for download
Eureka Public Library is pleased to announce that over 3,000 popular magazines are now available to download and read on any device 24/7. Users with a library card can read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on Libby, the award-winning, one-tap reading app from OverDrive, or by visiting eurekapl.org. Top titles include Good Housekeeping, National Geographic, Reader’s Digest and many other popular publications supplied by ZINIO (previously available through the RBdigital app).
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Eureka Public Library patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.
Readers may browse Eureka Public Library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices including iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and tablets and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle” (US only). All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying magazines, ebooks and audiobooks, download Libby or visit eurekapl.org.
Eureka Pumpkin Festival Films
Color film of portions of the 1947 and 1949 Eureka Pumpkin Festivals have recently been digitized and uploaded to YouTube. The film, shot by Glenn V. Sherwood, Sr. (1892 – 1956), was digitized by his son Glenn Jr. of Longmont, Colorado. Glenn Jr. contacted the Eureka Public Library about the film and granted permission to the library to share the YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0smOAtaW0R0. Links to the film can also be found on the library’s Facebook page and website (www.eurekpl.org).
In 2015 and 2016, the library digitized over 300 Eureka Pumpkin Festival objects, booklets and photographs and created an online archive of the festival at http://www.idaillinois.org/digital/collection/p16614coll19/search/. The project was funded by an Illinois State Library Digital Imaging grant. The Eureka Pumpkin Festival was a two-day community event held between 1939 and 1961. It drew tens of thousands of visitors to Eureka. A highpoint was 1947 when Eureka College alumnus and actor Ronald Reagan participated. Approximately 100,000 people attended that year’s festival. Until now, only black-and-white photographs of Reagan at the festival have been shared with the library.
“This film is so interesting because it is in color and, to my knowledge, is the only existing film of Reagan’s 1947 visit to Eureka,” commented Cindy O’Neill, who created the online archive. “The film actually contains portions of the 1947 and 1949 festivals, which were spliced together into a 12-minute film. Although the segments are not in chronological order, overall the color film brings the festival to life more than the black-and-white images which make up most of our online Eureka Pumpkin Festival digital archive.”
The film shows a pumpkin field; the canning factory; the different banners and signs decorating the town; a high pole act by the Aerial Snyders; Illinois Governor Dwight Green and Ronald Reagan at the coronation of Queen Joan Snyder; and the parades featuring Reagan on horseback and many, many colorful floats. With regard to the parade and crowds, Reagan was quoted as saying, “This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen! The Eureka I knew was never like this!”
Glenn Sherwood Sr. and his family lived in Eureka until 1953. Sherwood was a representative for the American Sisalcraft Corporation for Illinois and was a correspondent for Illinois Building News. Sherwood and his wife, Evelyn, chaperoned Eureka College fraternity dances during their time in Eureka. Evelyn was a member of the Eureka Woman’s Club. The family moved to Bloomington in 1953.
For more information on the Eureka Pumpkin Festival, visit the library’s website at www.eurekpl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.