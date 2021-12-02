Mystery Book Club
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m., members will discuss what they’ve been reading lately and share some holiday treats. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.
Make and Take Cards Night
Join instructor Debi Smith for a fun night of paper crafting at the Eureka Public Library at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 13. Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. The class fee is $2. Space is limited; register at the circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.
A Snapshot of Mental Health First Aid
Join the Eureka Public Library on Tuesday, December 14 at 5:30 p.m. for A Snapshot of Mental Health First Aid. This program will offer an overview of the most common mental health conditions (depression, anxiety, panic, trauma and psychosis) including how to recognize them and how to respond. Participants will also be given information on how to attend a full Mental Health First Aid class and become certified as a first aider. Sign up for this free program at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.