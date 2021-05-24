The Eureka American Legion Post 466 has announced the 87th Annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Those participating in the parade should meet at Eureka High School in the parking lot by 10 a.m. Line up is at 10:30 with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Memorial Day Service will be held at Olio Cemetery at 11 a.m. The schedule of events include:

Master of Ceremonies - Dan Harrod

Invocation - Pastor Joe Burns from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka

Music - National Anthem, directed by Eureka High School Band Director, Todd Stalter

Memorial Day Reflection- Eureka Boy Scout Troop 57

Introduction- Eureka Mayor, Eric Lind

Guest Speaker – Jan Holliger

Gettysburg Address – Eureka High School Senior, Alexi Fogo

Laying of the Wreath – Eureka Post 466 Commander, Nathan Wertz

Music – Band Director’s choice

Benediction – Pastor Joe Burns

Gun Salute – Eureka Post 466 Firing Squad

Taps – Eureka High School Senior, Jakob Dischert

Echo – Eureka High School Senior, Landon Wierenga

In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Eureka High School Auditorium at 11 a.m.

The American Legion Post #466 will be serving pulled pork sandwiches following the service.