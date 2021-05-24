The Eureka American Legion Post 466 has announced the 87th Annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Those participating in the parade should meet at Eureka High School in the parking lot by 10 a.m. Line up is at 10:30 with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The Memorial Day Service will be held at Olio Cemetery at 11 a.m. The schedule of events include:
Master of Ceremonies - Dan Harrod
Invocation - Pastor Joe Burns from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka
Music - National Anthem, directed by Eureka High School Band Director, Todd Stalter
Memorial Day Reflection- Eureka Boy Scout Troop 57
Introduction- Eureka Mayor, Eric Lind
Guest Speaker – Jan Holliger
Gettysburg Address – Eureka High School Senior, Alexi Fogo
Laying of the Wreath – Eureka Post 466 Commander, Nathan Wertz
Music – Band Director’s choice
Benediction – Pastor Joe Burns
Gun Salute – Eureka Post 466 Firing Squad
Taps – Eureka High School Senior, Jakob Dischert
Echo – Eureka High School Senior, Landon Wierenga
In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Eureka High School Auditorium at 11 a.m.
The American Legion Post #466 will be serving pulled pork sandwiches following the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.