Eureka Public Library is helping readers embrace humor to reduce stress together during the next Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From April 5-19, readers can learn stress-managing techniques from psychologist and stand-up comedian Brian King’s “The Art of Taking It Easy” e-book from their public library. Eureka Public Library card holders can borrow the e-book without waiting by visiting https://alliance.overdrive.com/alliance-eureka/content or downloading the Libby app. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.
Big Library Read is available in over 20,000 libraries around the world, including more than 90 percent of public libraries in North America. During past programs, readers have participated in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular e-books, audiobooks and magazines.
From a psychologist and stand-up comedian comes “The Art of Taking It Easy” -- a practical, yet laugh-out-loud guide to embracing humor to reduce stress and live a happier, fuller life. Dr. Brian King earned a degree in psychology before becoming a world-touring comic and the host of humor therapy seminars attended by more than ten thousand people each year.
In this brilliant guide, he presents hands-on techniques for managing stress by rewiring our brains to approach potentially difficult situations through a lens of positivity. To do so, Dr. King explores what stress is, where it comes from, and what it does to our bodies and brains. He delves deep into how to address everyday stress—as well as anxiety, insecurities, repression and negativity—and gives insight into resulting ailments such as anxiety disorders, depression, hypertension, obesity, substance abuse disorders and more. Dr. King's techniques are chemical and cost free, and embrace humor, resilience, relaxation, optimism, gratitude and acceptance. Instead of a dry medical approach to dealing with stress, this unique volume is filled with life-changing tips and instructions presented with humor and a wealth of memorable, smile-inducing anecdotes.
Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an e-book through public libraries. “The Art of Taking It Easy” is the 24th selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires a Eureka Public Library card to get started.
“The Art of Taking It Easy” was published by Apollo Publishers. The title can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle” (U.S. libraries only). The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.
To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com. For more information about this exciting opportunity for Eureka Public Library patrons, visit eurekapl.org.
Virtual Money Smart Week
The Eureka Public Library is among the many libraries participating in Money Smart Week, April 10 - 17, 2021. Virtual programs will focus on one daily “Money Smart” theme. Content will be provided by government, non-profit and educational institutions through a combination of 10- to 15-minute presentations, checklists, toolkits and other pertinent resources. Money Smart Week programming will focus on supporting the needs of low to moderate income households - those most affected by Covid-19 - to encourage greater financial well-being in their communities.
Created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2002, Money Smart Week is a public awareness campaign designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances. The American Library Association (ALA) is among several partnering organizations that participate.
For more information, please visit the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Money Smart Week page at http://www.moneysmartweek.org/ or the Eureka Public Library website https://www.eurekapl.org/.
Medicaid Made Clear
By popular demand, the Eureka Public Library will be hosting another informational virtual presentation about Medicare basics that will be offered via Zoom on Monday, April 12 at 5 p.m. This program is ideal for anyone desiring updated information on Medicare Parts A-D or Medicare Supplements. All are welcome and registration is required before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 for the library to send out the Zoom information. The registration form can be found on the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org. For further information, please contact Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371 or at bixmix7@gmail.com. This program is for educational purposes only and no specific company's plan details will be shared.
Archival Tips for Genealogists
The Eureka Public Library will be hosting another virtual genealogy presentation, Archival Tips for Genealogists, on Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Family genealogists tend to be collectors of all types of family memorabilia including photos, recipe cards, school papers, textiles, books and more. This free program will provide participants with basic archival tips for preserving and storing treasured family heirlooms. Program will be held via Zoom and registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 16. For more information and the registration link, please visit eurekapl.org.
