Baylee Baxter of Eureka has been inducted into Millikin University's chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society. The society's mission is to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others. Its chapters are on more than 300 college and university campuses.
Millikin's chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, established in 1950, invites the top students, as well as a limited number of faculty, staff and alumni to join the chapter each year.
To become a member of Phi Kappa Phi, senior undergraduates shall be in the upper 10 percent of their class in each college or division. Juniors are drawn from the upper 7.5 percent of their class. Graduate and professional students who have completed one full year of study and are in the upper 10 percent of all candidates for graduate or professional degrees are also eligible for membership. Faculty, administrators, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction, service and leadership also qualify for membership.
Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. A Millikin education features Performance Learning, a unique learning approach offered only at Millikin that gives students the chance to build the confidence and skills to succeed before and after graduation. Millikin offers more than 50 majors in the College of Fine Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Professional Studies and Tabor School of Business, and is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Ill.
