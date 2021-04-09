The Woodford County Health Department will be offering a free, drive-through COVID-19 antigen testing on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at 1831 S Main St in Eureka. No appointment is necessary to be tested and all tests are given on a first come, first served basis.
A simple rapid-test nose swap will be used to perform the test with results available the same day. This is available to Woodford County residents only, age two and older. Insurance cards are requested but not required.
