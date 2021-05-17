Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Spring 2021 Semester (January - April, 2021). To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Click here for a complete list of honorees from around the country.
Among those named to the dean's list is Andrew Damery of Metamora, who attended Day Campus - Columbia, MO.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for nearly 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 30 locations across the country, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates thousands of students each year and has more than 94,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.
