When it comes to pollination, honeybees get much of the attention. However, many insects play a role in pollination. Can you name any other insects that do?
University of Illinois Extension - Woodford County Master Gardener, Gretchen Strauch will provide that answer and more while teaching Native Pollinators at the Eureka Public Library at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12.
Strauch will discuss different native pollinators and tips for how to make your landscape attractive to them.
There is no cost to attend this program, but reservations are required. To reserve a spot, please stop by the adult circulation desk at the library or contact the library at 309-467-2922. Eureka Public Library is located at 202 South Main Street.
Current Eureka Library COVID Guidance for programming requires masks for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. Please be conscious of your space and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer is provided during the program.
