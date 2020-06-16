The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that painting of bridges over Interstate 39 between mileposts 9 and 14 in Woodford County begins June 22.
The work will reduce I-39 to one lane in each direction and is expected to be complete by the end of November.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Follow IDOT at http://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict4 for IDOT District 4 updates on Twitter.
Visit http://www.gettingaroundpeoria.com for updated traffic information and views from dozens of traffic cameras in Peoria and surrounding areas.
