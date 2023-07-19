The University of Illinois, along with the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute, a campus-wide health sciences-oriented research institute, in partnership with Illinois Extension, has developed the Community Seminar Series. This program offers the community the opportunity to learn about current health research, learn how to identify reliable sources of health information and engage directly with University of Illinois researchers.
Illinois Extension offers the Summer Self Care 2023 online series, in which health science experts from the University of Illinois offer holistic, forward-thinking solutions to address today's health challenges. All webinars and courses are eligible for CEUs and CPDUs.
“Given the current state of health information, there is a pressing need to create models that enable researchers, educators and community stakeholders to collaborate and exchange knowledge on relevant health subjects,” said Extension outreach associate Dee Walls. “The goal is to offer the general public up-to-date, evidence-based health information.”
Session dates:
July 19 at Noon | Sleep Matters: Improve Sleep for Better Health
July 26 at Noon | Our Food Future: Feeding the World with GMOs
August 2 at Noon | Polypharmacy Part 2: The Rise of Prescription Drugs and OTC Medications
August 9 at Noon | Voice Care: Prevent Damage and Improve Longevity
August 16 at Noon | Sodium: The Basics of Dietary Education
All programs are Central Standard Time. Participation is free, but registration is required at go.illinois.edu/SummerSelfCare23.
If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, please email Dee Walls at walls1@illinois.edu or call (217) 300-6862. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
