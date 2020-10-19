The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis annual Spook House will now be a “Spook Walk” instead due to the State of Illinois requiring a permit to have an event in a building structure and because of COVID-19. The outdoor haunted attraction will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 6:00-8:30 p.m., rain or shine. Social distancing will be in place and everyone will need to wear a face mask or shield. Costumes are not required.
Come and have some safe fun and find the real live “Jack” from the “Nightmare Before Christmas” and he will have a treat for you. Sally will also be there trying to help you find Jack. And who knows, now that Jack and Santa are friends, maybe Santa will also be in attendance.
You can do this at 411 E. Pearson Street in Eureka (the northwest corner of Pearson and Henry streets). There is something fun and scary for all ages. A minimum $3 donation per person will be collected for UNICEF, which will direct proceeds to their project to eliminate maternal neonatal tetanus in third world countries. If donating by check, make check out to Kiwanis Children’s Fund which is a 501c3. The Kiwanis Club will be assisted by High School Key Club Members. For more information, call 309-467-4750.
