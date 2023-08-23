Program in a Bag for August
The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the August bag will be DIY Paper Beads. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, August 31 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org.
Special Watermelon Party Storytime
Join Miss Angela in the courtyard at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka from 10 – 11 a.m. on Friday, September 1 for a very special Watermelon Party Storytime! Miss Angela will read some fun stories and guest reader Deb Young will read her picture book Watermelon Party. Afterward, everyone can eat watermelon and make a watermelon craft. This is a fun, free event for kids of all ages and their grown-ups. For more info, visit the library’s website or call the library at 309-467-2922.
Library closed for Labor Day
The library will be closed Saturday, September 2 and Monday, September 4 for Labor Day. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Saturday hours at the library will resume on Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Friends of Eureka Public Library’s Fall Bus Trip is back this October
The Friends of Eureka Public Library are bringing their popular Fall Bus Trip back for 2023! This fun, fall shopping trip to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in Aurora and the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10. A charter bus will leave Eureka at 7:45 a.m. and return at approximately 8 p.m. The cost is $55 per person, payable before September 26. Registration is open now. Space is limited and spots are going fast. Please call the library or stop by the adult circulation desk to reserve a seat.
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Colson Whitehead
Eureka Public Library is joining more than 200 other libraries across the state to kick off Illinois Libraries Present’s 2023-2024 season, a collaborative effort featuring virtual events with bestselling and award-winning authors and esteemed speakers. The season opens with a special event with Colson Whitehead, the two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. The Power of Story with Colson Whitehead will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, September 6 at 7 p.m.
Whitehead is only the fourth writer to win two Pulitzer Prizes for fiction. His book, Underground Railroad, a #1 New York Times bestseller, won the award in 2017, as well as the National Book Award and the Carnegie Medal for Fiction. Whitehead was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for The Nickel Boys.
Whitehead’s newest book, Crook Manifesto, the second book in the Harlem Trilogy, was published in July. It’s a darkly funny tale of a city under siege, but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family. The author’s other books include Harlem Shuffle, The Noble Hustle, Zone One, Sag Harbor, The Intuitionist, John Henry Days, Apex Hides the Hurt, and a collection of essays.
Whitehead has received a MacArthur Fellowship, Guggenheim Fellowship and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, among others. In 2023, President Biden awarded Whitehead a National Endowment for the Humanities Medal.
Colson Whitehead will be joined in conversation with award-winning author Tochi Onyebuchi. His books include Goliath, Riot Baby, the Beasts Made of Night series, the War Girls series, and (S)kinfolk.
Author events are often a cornerstone of library programming. Throughout the pandemic, such events continued, but in a virtual format with libraries joining together to host a variety of bestselling and award-winning authors and thought leaders. Joining forces for such events allow libraries to bring speakers to their communities which might not be possible due to budget constraints or production capabilities. That’s just the point of Illinois Libraries Present. By working together, libraries can bring an event to multiple and diverse communities, providing access for many library patrons to attend, while at the same time, expanding the platform for the author.
“We’re thrilled to kick off our first season as a part of Illinois Libraries Present with such an accomplished author as Colson Whitehead, and to be able to offer our patrons such an incredible event,” says Eureka Public Library Director, Cindy O’Neill.
Illinois Libraries Present’s 2023-2024 season will continue in October when Stephen Graham Jones talks horror. Stephen Graham Jones is a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and bestselling author. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m.
The event with Colson Whitehead is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present (ILP), a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. The Power of Story with Colson Whitehead will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6. The event is free and open to the public, but online registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ILP_ColsonWhitehead and choose Eureka Public Library District in the dropdown. For more information, visit https://www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility.
