Colten Johnson and Kyle Johnson, both of Eureka, have been named to Drury University’s spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students who have earned this recognition have maintained a grade point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Founded in 1873, today Drury University blends academic and pragmatic studies taught within a collaborative and personalized setting. Drury's new academic program, Your Drury Fusion, uniquely prepares students for life and career through a blending of academic and professional learning. The program empowers students to develop intellectually, gain marketable competencies, and earn credentials in specialized areas while giving them practical real-world experience, and a team of mentors to guide them every step of the way. Learn more: www.drury.edu/fusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.