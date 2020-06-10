IPDPL announces updated services, completed renovations

Illinois Prairie District Public Library is announcing an expansion of curbside pickup service. Beginning June 1, IPDPL increased curbside pick-up hours and added curbside service to the recently renovated Roanoke branch. Curbside pick-up is now available at all six IPDPL branches, by appointment. Hours vary at each location, so patrons are encouraged to check the library website at www.ipdpl.org, or the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ipdpl1950, for the current schedule.
Patrons should reserve materials in advance, using their online library account or by calling IPDPL at (309) 921-5074. Once requested items are ready for pickup, library staff will call the patron to schedule a pick-up time. IPDPL is also accepting returns, although returned items will be quarantined for a time before being allowed back into circulation.
IPDPL also kicked off the Summer Reading Program, “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover” on June 1. The program is open to readers of all ages and is being conducted entirely online via a Facebook group. Readers can join the group, register for the program online and complete an online reading log to track their progress.
Readers may choose their own reading goal for the program. Children who have not begun reading on their own, or have difficulty reading on their own, can opt for the “Pre-Readers” group, with a goal of 7 “read-to-me” books per week. “Readers” group members have a goal of reading five hours per week, while the “Pro Readers” group must read a minimum of 10 hours per week. Each week, participants who have met their chosen goal will be entered into a drawing to win gift cards from local businesses. Readers who complete the seven-week program will receive a completion prize and be entered into a drawing for one of three grand prizes. Full details are available on the IPDPL website or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/IPDPL2020SRP.
Roanoke Renovations Complete
On June 1, services resumed at the Roanoke branch of IPDPL, located at 123 E. Broad St. in Roanoke, after an extensive, year-long renovation. The original five-month closure was extended after the discovery of asbestos in the infrastructure of the library building. The scheduling and execution of asbestos abatement delayed the construction timeline considerably, but staff will attest it was worth the wait.
Books and other materials began returning to the building in mid-May to support the June 1 resumption of services date. In addition to the improved floor plan and facilities, patrons will be able to enjoy new furnishings once full, open-door services resume. In the meantime, visitors have been stopping by to peek in the windows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.