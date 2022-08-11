Classic Movie Monday
Classic Movie Monday continues the library. This is a monthly program showing classic films on the third Monday of each month. The library will be showing a classic film from the 1980s at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18+. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.
U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic
University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the library, 4:30--6 p.m. on Monday, August 15. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration is required.
Genealogy Circle
Working on your family history? Genealogy Circle is the library’s new informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on Monday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. or Wednesday, August 17 at 1:30 p.m. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.
