U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinics
The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting their first free plant clinic of 2023 at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday, April 17. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
Eureka Public Library’s Program in a Bag
The Eureka Public Library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the April bag will be a Take and Make DIY Paper Umbrella Craft. Program in a Bag is a monthly, themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, April 20 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website.
