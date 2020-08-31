The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis club will be holding a yard sale Thursday through Saturday, September 10-12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the northwest corner of Pearson and Henry streets in Eureka.  All proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network, the fundraising arm of Peoria Children’s Hospital.  Most items will not be priced.  Individuals will make a donation for items they select.  Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-467-4750 or leave them at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka, IL 61530. 