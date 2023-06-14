Ever wonder about things like net carbs or glycemic index? Are you curious as to what you should do when you are sick? Join nutrition and wellness educator and registered dietitian Jenna Smith for a lesson that will go beyond the basics of diabetes and will dive deeper into the latest research and management of diabetes! The monthly diabetes clinic will meet from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at their new location, Eureka United Methodist Church (208 N. Callender St., Eureka, IL).
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMW or contact Jenna and her team by phone at (309) 663-8306 or by email at jesmith6@illinois.edu. If you will need accommodation in order to participate, please contact us. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
