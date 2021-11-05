Story Stroll at Eureka Lake
Starting Monday, November 1, Eureka Public Library will have a Story Stroll at Eureka Lake along the path in the woods starting at the lower lake bridge. Families can read the story Mother Bruce through Friday, November 19.
Mystery Book Club
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, November 8 at 10 a.m., members will be discussing books by author A.J. Rivers.
International Games Week
Eureka Public Library will join over a thousand libraries around the world during International Games Week as they transform their libraries with play. Like many other libraries across the country and around the world, Eureka Public Library will offer special gaming programs and events suitable for the whole family.
At the Eureka Public Library, during the week of November 7 – 13 patrons can enter the Guess the Games contest to win a prize from Cabbages and Kings Games in Peoria Heights, pop on into the library for Board Game Night on November 11 between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., take home print-and-play game packs, and more!
International Games Week is an international initiative supported by the American Library Association, the Australian Library and Information Association, Nordic Game Week, Finnish Game Week, and L’Associazione Italiana Biblioteche. For more information on International Games Week please visit the Games in Libraries blog http://games.ala.org.
Board Game Night with Cabbages and Kings Games
Eureka Public Library will host a fun, family-friendly Board Game Night at the library on Thursday, November 11 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cabbages and Kings Games in Peoria Heights will be joining the library to celebrate International Games Week with a selection of games for all ages. This is a free, drop-in program and no registration is required.
Virtual Q&A with author Sam Quinones
Eureka Public Library is thrilled to be among the local libraries hosting Sam Quinones for a virtual Q&A and discussion about his new book on Monday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Quinones is a Los Angeles-based freelance journalist, former LA Times reporter, and the author of four books of narrative nonfiction – among them the bestselling book “Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opioid Epidemic”. His latest book is “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” in which he chronicles the emergence of a drug-trafficking world producing massive supplies of dope cheaper and deadlier than ever, marketing to the population of addicts created by the nation's opioid epidemic, as the backdrop to tales of Americans’ quiet attempts to recover community through simple acts of helping the vulnerable.
This is a free program and online registration is required. Presented in partnership with Chillicothe Public Library, Illinois Prairie District Public Library, and Peoria Public Library. For more information and the registration link, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.
For more information on these and other events at Eureka Public Library, go to eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
