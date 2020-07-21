Officials from Woodford County have confirmed that severe flooding has occurred in Roanoke. Roanoke Village officials, along with the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency are working closely with Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Plans are being made for debris pick-up. Please make sure that the debris is landfill acceptable; no electronics, chemicals, batteries, tires, etc.
The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, The Southern Baptist Church and Team Rubicon Disaster Response are available to assist the citizens. The American Red Cross has hotel vouchers available for residents whose home has been flooded and are uninhabitable.
At the present time there are no road closures within the Village. With the continued rain, please stay away from low lying flooding areas.
The Village of Roanoke offices are presently without phone service but should be back up by the end of the day, July 21. If flooding assistance is needed, please call the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency at (309) 923-6611.
