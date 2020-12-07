December’s Program in a Bag
In November the Eureka Public Library had a very successful launch of its Program in a Bag for adults. Every month there will be a new themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. December’s craft will be a Take and Make Holiday Sheet Music Ornament, with materials and instructions supplied. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Tuesday, December 15 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or check out the library website at eurekapl.org.
Alzheimer’s Association virtual program
The Eureka Public Library is proud to host the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter for a virtual program entitled “Dementia Conversations”. When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues.
This is a free virtual program, which will be held online via Zoom on Thursday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. All Zoom information will be emailed out to registered participants the morning of the presentation. Find more information and the registration form on the library’s Program Calendar on eurekapl.org.
