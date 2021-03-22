Carle has launched a new notification feature to assist Woodford County residents looking for available COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Beginning this week, if you are currently eligible for vaccination in Woodford County and would like to be notified when new appointments open, simply provide your name and phone number or email to receive a one-time notification.
Appointment notifications will begin to be sent the week of March 22 to those who have signed up and will continue to go out long as vaccine appointmetns are available.
Signing up for real-time notifications will allow you to receive service faster with scheduling but does not guarantee an appointment nor serve as a waiting list.
