Mackinzey Level

Mackinzey Level of Metamora was this year’s recipient of the Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce $500 Business Scholarship. Pictured at the presentation of her award during the July 16 Chamber meeting are (front, from left) Stevie Robinson (Studio S Style Parlour), Veronica Axelson (Chamber VP., Michael's Italian Feast), Mackinzey Level, Neal Beer (Chamber President, Country Financial), Janet Velling (Chamber Secretary, Norwex Indep. Consultant), (back, from left) Denny Couri (Kouri's Grill), Sue and Pastor Charles Buegel (Christ Church), Ann Sasso (Village of Germantown Hills), Matt McVey (Anytime Fitness), Stephanie Chaon (Goodfield State Bank), Blake Mishler (Black, Black & Brown), Bob Sutton (Caterpillar Trail Water), Dawn Smith (Ill. Prairie District Library), Mike Hinrichsen (Village President) and Ryan Wenzel (State Farm). 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce has awarded Mackinzey Level of Metamora, a graduate of Metamora Township High School, this year’s $500 Business Scholarship, an award given annually to a deserving MTHS graduate.

The Chamber awards the scholarship to a Metamora Township High School senior majoring in business and attending a local college (Illinois Central College, Bradley University or Eureka College).  The student applying for the scholarship is asked to write an essay regarding their career plans and goals, why they want to go into business, and how this scholarship would assist with their college career goals. 

Mackinzey has a love of photography and dreams of someday opening her own photography business. She will be attending Illinois Central College this coming fall and eventually transfer to a four-year university. The Chamber invited Mackinzey to their July 16 meeting and presented her with a $500 check.