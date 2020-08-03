The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce has awarded Mackinzey Level of Metamora, a graduate of Metamora Township High School, this year’s $500 Business Scholarship, an award given annually to a deserving MTHS graduate.
The Chamber awards the scholarship to a Metamora Township High School senior majoring in business and attending a local college (Illinois Central College, Bradley University or Eureka College). The student applying for the scholarship is asked to write an essay regarding their career plans and goals, why they want to go into business, and how this scholarship would assist with their college career goals.
Mackinzey has a love of photography and dreams of someday opening her own photography business. She will be attending Illinois Central College this coming fall and eventually transfer to a four-year university. The Chamber invited Mackinzey to their July 16 meeting and presented her with a $500 check.
