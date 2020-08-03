Mackinzey Level of Metamora was this year’s recipient of the Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce $500 Business Scholarship. Pictured at the presentation of her award during the July 16 Chamber meeting are (front, from left) Stevie Robinson (Studio S Style Parlour), Veronica Axelson (Chamber VP., Michael's Italian Feast), Mackinzey Level, Neal Beer (Chamber President, Country Financial), Janet Velling (Chamber Secretary, Norwex Indep. Consultant), (back, from left) Denny Couri (Kouri's Grill), Sue and Pastor Charles Buegel (Christ Church), Ann Sasso (Village of Germantown Hills), Matt McVey (Anytime Fitness), Stephanie Chaon (Goodfield State Bank), Blake Mishler (Black, Black & Brown), Bob Sutton (Caterpillar Trail Water), Dawn Smith (Ill. Prairie District Library), Mike Hinrichsen (Village President) and Ryan Wenzel (State Farm).